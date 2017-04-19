UK parliament votes in favor of early national election

Britain’s parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to hold an early national election. Britain had not been due to hold a national election until 2020 but May said on Tuesday she wanted to bring that forward to June 8 in order to strengthen her hand…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post UK parliament votes in favor of early national election appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

