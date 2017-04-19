Pages Navigation Menu

UK parliament votes in favor of early national election

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Britain’s parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to hold an early national election. Britain had not been due to hold a national election until 2020 but May said on Tuesday she wanted to bring that forward to June 8 in order to strengthen her hand…

