UK police arrest man with knives in Westminster in anti-terrorism operation
British police on Thursday said armed officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in Westminster on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism. “The 27-year-old man was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, a stone’s throw from the UK parliament building and May’s Downing Street office. “He was arrested […]
