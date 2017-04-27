UK police arrest man with knives in Westminster

British police on Thursday said armed officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in Westminster on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

“The 27-year-old man was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, a stone’s throw from the UK parliament building and May’s Downing Street office.

“He was arrested during a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation,’’ London police said.

May’s spokesman said the prime minister was not at Downing Street at the time; however no one was injured in the incident.

The incident came just over a month after a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, killing four people, before stabbing to death a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

“Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

“Knives have been recovered from him,’’ police said in a statement.

A news agency said the man was being followed and tracked by police as part of a counter-terrorism operation when the arrest took place.

It added that pictures on social media showed a large group of heavily armed officers surrounding the suspect.

Police said the man was being held at a south London police station.

The post UK police arrest man with knives in Westminster appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

