UK replies Jonathan, says Nigerians chose Buhari in 2015
The British Government has denied allegation that it conspired with others to ensure the defeat of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in the 2015 general election, reiterating that President Muhammadu Buari won with the backing of majority of Nigerians. Jonathan in a book: “Against the Run of Play,” written by the Chairman of the Editorial Board […]
UK replies Jonathan, says Nigerians chose Buhari in 2015
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!