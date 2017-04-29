UK replies Jonathan, says Nigerians chose Buhari in 2015 – Daily Post Nigeria
The British Government has denied allegation that it conspired with others to ensure the defeat of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in the 2015 general election, reiterating that President Muhammadu Buari won with the backing of majority of Nigerians.
Why I Wrote Against The Run of Play
