British High Commissioner Must Respect Our MPs – Oscar Doe

British High Commissioner Must Respect Our MPs – Oscar Doe

Peace FM Online

British High Commissioner Must Respect Our MPs – Oscar Doe
Peace FM Online
President and Executive Chairman of Eurostar Global Limousine Limited, Mr. Oscar Yao Doe has strongly condemned how the British High Commissioner in Ghana is handling the alleged visa fraud case against four Ghanaian Members of Parliament.
