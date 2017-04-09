Pages Navigation Menu

UK warns citizens to be at alert for terror attacks in Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has sent warnings to its citizens living in Nigeria and those planning to travel to country to be more vigilant during the Easter period. There have been pockets of suicide bombings in the North-East. The British Foreign Travel Advice, which was updated on Friday night, stated, “Summary and Terrorism …

