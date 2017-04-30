ULC to protest against the removal of minimum wage

The United Labour Congress have said it would mobilise workers across sectors of the Nigerian economy to protest moves to remove minimum wage from the exclusive to concurrent legislative list. This was made by the President, United Labour Congress (ULC), Mr Joe Ajaero,who said at the pre-2017 May Day seminar organised by ULC, in Lagos. …

