UN, AU sign agreement on Africa’s security

The UN and the AU on Wednesday in New York, signed a new agreement to better respond to the changing dimensions and evolving challenges of peace operations on the African continent. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Chairperson of AU, Moussa Mahamat, described the new agreement as a landmark framework to strengthen partnership between the two organisations on peace and security pillars. Guterres, in his remarks to newsmen after the event, noted that the region was in crisis.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

