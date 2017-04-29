UN chief supports self-determination for Western Sahara
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has declared support for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara. Guterres’ statement came just as the Security Council unanimously extended the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) until April 30, 2018. MINURSO was established by Security Council resolution 690 of April 29, 1991…
