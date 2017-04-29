Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN chief supports self-determination for Western Sahara

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

UN chief supports self-determination for Western Sahara

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has declared support for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara. Guterres’ statement came just as the Security Council unanimously extended the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) until April 30, 2018. MINURSO was established by Security Council resolution 690 of April 29, 1991…

The post UN chief supports self-determination for Western Sahara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.