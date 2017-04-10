UN Security Council slams terrorist attack in Sweden

The UN Security Council on Monday condemned “in strongest terms” a terrorist attack that took place in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

On April 7 a truck rammed into people on a central Stockholm street before crashing into a department store, killing at least four people and injuring over a dozen of others.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,’’ a press statement made by the 15-nation council said.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring the perpetrators of these terrorist acts to justice,” it added.

The attack put Stockholm, another capital city in Europe, under terror threat following Paris, Brussels, Berlin and London, adding pressure to the already fragile security situation in the continent.

It shows that the map of terrorist attacks in recent years has expanded from Western Europe to Northern Europe, which is considered one of the safest havens in the world.

