Uncovered $43 million: We urge frustrated Wike, Fayose, Fani-Kayode to sue FG – APC

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has lambasted the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for directly accusing former governor of Rivers State of having stashed the contentious Ikoyi $43 million recovered in a building in Lagos State. In a statement […]

