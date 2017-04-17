Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uncovered $43m: How Buhari can identify real owners – Timi Frank

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the resources of the Department of State Services, DSS, to fish out the owners of the $43m recently uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State. The […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Uncovered $43m: How Buhari can identify real owners – Timi Frank

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.