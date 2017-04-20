Unemployed father of quintuplets sends out SOS

Mr. Imudia Uduehi, a father of quintuplet, has appealed to government, well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to support the family in raising the children.

Uduehi, an unemployed graduate from Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area in Edo State, made the appeal in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the quintuplets were delivered at the National Hospital, Abuja, last week, adding that all the five babies and the mother were in good health.

His words: “I am delighted and I thank God for blessing us with these healthy children. I know it is a huge responsibility because it is not easy to raise even one child.

“I am, however, appealing to the government, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come and support my family in raising the children.

“I want everyone to see these children not just as a blessing to us, but also a blessing to the entire nation.”

In the same vein, his wife, Oluwakemi, who is a civil servant, expressed joy for safe delivery, adding that she conceived naturally and delivered five healthy baby girls.

Uduehi, who also appealed to Nigerians to support her family, stated that they were presently residing in a one bedroom apartment at Lugbe on Airport Road.

She said: “My husband is presently searching for a job and I am a civil servant with Nigerian Population Commission in Abuja.

“We both live in a one bedroom apartment in Lugbe, because that is what we can afford. But now that God has blessed us with five children, we will definitely need a bigger apartment and money to meet their needs, especially buying baby food and clothes.”

The post Unemployed father of quintuplets sends out SOS appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

