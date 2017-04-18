UNHCR worried about alleged insecurity in IDP camps

Gov inaugurates committee on crisis

Over 3000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are allegedly facing security threats in Taraba State.The state chapter of the Protection Sector Working Group (PSWG) disclosed this yesterday after a meeting at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The PSWG said the displaced persons were also threatened by acute shortage of “relief materials, especially food and medicals.”The UNHCR’s Head of Field Unit in the state, Daniel Istifanus Bisu and Paul Tino of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), led the meeting.

According to the group, there is still insecurity at the IDP camps in Ardo-Kola and Lau local councils in Jalingo, despite the presence of armed policemen.

The group stressed that the displaced persons were scattered across Kofai Primary School, UMCN Church, Lankaviri, Jimlari and Abuja phase II in Jalingo the state capital, without adequate protection.

The UNHCR’s officials said the relevant authorities assigned to protect the women and children had abandoned their responsibilities to the church.They urged the Federal Government to expedite action so that the displaced persons could return home to continue their farming.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, said armed policemen were on alert to check the unauthorised movement of persons in and out of the camps.

Meanwhile, Governor Dairus Ishaku has constituted a 10-member committee to find a lasting solution to the frequent crisis between the people of Shomo and Jole communities in Lau Council areas.

The committee, which was given two weeks to submit its report, had the Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu as its chairman, with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Jellason, the Commissioner of Police and the state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) as members.

Others are the Chief of Staff, Government House Administration, Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the monarch of Lau communities, Abubakar Danburram.

