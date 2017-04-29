UNICEF: 600 Teachers Killed, 1,200 Schools Closed During Boko Haram Insurgency

No fewer than 600 teachers have lost their lives with over 1,200 schools closed in the Lake Chad region ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency, the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNCEF) has said.

In a statement issued on Friday by Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF’s regional director for West and Central Africa, the UN agency disclosed that it is targeting 158,900 Children to benefit from a training program, which is expected to run until the end of the year.

The statement added that schools are particularly vulnerable to bombings, attacks, and abductions by the insurgents but many lacked detailed safety plans.

The statement read: “Boko Haram, whose name in the Hausa language means ‘Western Education is Forbidden’, has killed more than 600 teachers and forced over 1,200 schools to close during its eight-year insurgency in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad. “Three years ago, the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls by the jihadist group in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria sparked global outrage. “The training program, run in partnership with the European Union, encourages teachers to evaluate the risks facing their schools and helps them develop action plans so that students and teachers know what to do in case of emergency. “Ensuring access to education for crisis-affected children is important, however opening schools is not enough.” “Children and teachers need to be equipped with knowledge and skills, to be prepared and able to mitigate the effects of something dangerous happening around the school premises.”

UNICEF spokesman, Patrick Rose, added: “Some of the plans include appointing student leaders, designating assembly points and practicing emergency evacuation techniques. Some 1,600 teachers have been trained so far.

“The training also includes techniques for providing traumatized children with psychological support and making schools feel like a safe place in the midst of the chaos. “Teachers learn games that can have a healing effect, and how to incorporate lessons about looking after each other into the children’s activities.”

The post UNICEF: 600 Teachers Killed, 1,200 Schools Closed During Boko Haram Insurgency appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

