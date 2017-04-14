Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF commends Nigerian Military for release of 600 women

United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has commended the Nigerian Military for the release of nearly six hundred women, children and elderly men from Giwa military barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. In a press release sent from Mr. Geoffery Njoku, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Office, Abuja and sent to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, it said, “The action […]

