UNICEF commends Nigerian Military for release of 600 women
United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has commended the Nigerian Military for the release of nearly six hundred women, children and elderly men from Giwa military barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. In a press release sent from Mr. Geoffery Njoku, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Office, Abuja and sent to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, it said, “The action […]
The post UNICEF commends Nigerian Military for release of 600 women appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG