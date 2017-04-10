Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF seeks immediate release of detained Rohingya children in Myanmar

Posted on Apr 10, 2017

A top official of the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) on Monday sought the immediate release of Rohingya children detained in a Myanmar army crackdown on the Muslim minority. It was reported that children as young as 10 were among hundreds of Rohingya detained on charges of consorting with insurgents. Thirteen juveniles were among more than…

