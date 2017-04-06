UNILAG hosts IHI summit
By Oboh Agbonkhese
The maiden edition of Impact Her Initiative, IHI, girls summit will hold at the JP Clark Centre, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Friday by 12p.m., on the theme Female Empowerment and Sustainable Development.
The summit’s Convener and Founder of IHI, Miss Chioma Uwandu, said Head, Department of English, UNILAG, Professor Hope Eghagha, is Chief Host of the event that will have motivational speakers, rights activists and entrepreneurs giving talks.
There will also be poetry competition on the topic “Because I Am a Woman.”
The post UNILAG hosts IHI summit appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG