UNILAG reinstates rusticated visually-impaired student

By Dayo Adesulu

lagos—Authorities of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday reinstated the rusticated visually-impaired student.

UNILAG’s registrar, Dr Taiwo Ipaye, who disclosed this in a letter of reinstatement addressed to the student, Mr Ochuba Chichebe Polycarp said that the decision to reinstate him was due to pleas for leniency from various quarters.

She said: ‘’In view of the various pleas for leniency, the recommendation of the Students’ Disciplinary Board we received and the penalty of rustication for two semesters has been withdrawn. Your studentship is hereby reinstated.’’

On March 21, the authorities of UNILAG rusticated Ochuba alongside other 12 who protested over infestation by bedbugs in the halls of residence on September 28, 2015.

However, the fate of the other protesters are still hanging in the balance.

The post UNILAG reinstates rusticated visually-impaired student appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

