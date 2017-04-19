Unilever Nigeria Q1 results show continued strong growth

Unilever Nigeria Plc results for the quarter ending 31st March 2017 shows continued strong growth. The company posted a turnover and profit after Tax of N22.2billion and N1.6 billion respectively with improvements across the board.

The growth in turnover has a strong volume component with a 32% growth in turnover from N16.8 billion in Q1 2016 to N22.2 billion in Q1 2017, while the operating costs increased by 31% to N19.4billion for the period ended March 2017 from N14.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2016.

Unilever remains a consumer and customer centric business, as it continues to meet varying needs of Nigerians. According to Unilever Nigeria, “the company will not relent in its efforts to satisfy its consumers”.

“As a company, we will continue to deploy best practice marketing strategies, with a high level of operational intensity; in our continued investment in commercial and factory operations to expand our capacity and grow our market share”.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

