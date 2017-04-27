Pages Navigation Menu

United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Passenger Dragged from Plane

United Airlines and Dr. David Dao, 69,  have reached an “amicable” settlement after he was yanked from his seat aboard a Louisville, Kentucky-bound United flight before takeoff from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Fortune reports. The video which went viral showed that Dao was yanked to make room for crew members. Dao lost two front teeth in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

