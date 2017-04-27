United Airlines to offer passengers up to $10,000 to surrender seats

United Airlines said on Thursday that it would offer passengers who volunteered to forfeit their seats overbooked flights up to 10,000 dollars . United said that the offer was part of the carrier’s efforts to repair the damage from rough removal of a passenger. The offer came after rival Delta outlined plans to offer up […]

The post United Airlines to offer passengers up to $10,000 to surrender seats appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

