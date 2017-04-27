Pages Navigation Menu

United Airlines to offer passengers up to $10,000 to surrender seats

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

United Airlines said on Thursday that it would offer passengers who volunteered to forfeit their seats overbooked flights up to 10,000 dollars . United said that the offer was part of the carrier’s efforts to repair the damage from rough removal of a passenger. The offer came after rival Delta outlined plans to offer up […]

