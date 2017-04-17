University of Ilorin announces post of Vice Chancellor vacant

The University of Ilorin has announced its plan to appoint a new Vice chancellor for the institution. This was announced by the secretary of the University Governing Council, Dada Obafemi,in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the post of the Vice chancellor will be vacant from October 16. “Therefore, in accordance with …

The post University of Ilorin announces post of Vice Chancellor vacant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

