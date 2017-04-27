University Of Ilorin Student Commits Suicide.

A students of the University of Ilorin (UNIORIN) Bayode Lawal committed Suicide. The question is Did he deliberately commit suicide? Was he mentally unstable? This is a question people are still pondering about. Five days after the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Industrial Chemistry graduate plunged into the lagoon at Festac Town, Lagos. Some of his schoolmates …

The post University Of Ilorin Student Commits Suicide. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

