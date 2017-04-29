Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Jos Matriculation Ceremony 2016/2017 Scheduled.

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) matriculation ceremony for the 2016/2017 academic session has been scheduled. The University of Jos cordially invites all registered Undergraduate Students and Members of the public to its Matriculation Ceremony for the 2016/2017 Academic Session. The Ceremony will take place as follows: Date: Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 Time: 11:00am prompt. Venue: …

