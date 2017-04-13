University Of Nigeria Nsukka Begins 2nd Semester 2016/2017 Course Registration.
This is to notify all the University Of Nigeria Nsukka’s students that Course Registration for the Second Semester of the 2016/2017 session has commenced. The portal will be opened for Course Registration as follows: Opening Date: 10th April, 2017. Closing Date: 24th April, 2017. Late Course Registration which attracts a penalty of N500 begins on …
