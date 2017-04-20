Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Port-Harcourt Gets Full Accreditation For Her Engineering Faculty.

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public especially students of the University of Port-Harcourt that the Engineering faculty has been accredited by the Council For the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. The Faculty of Engineering of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has secured accreditation for its programmes as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering …

