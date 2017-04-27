Unocoin’s Partnership with PayU Enables Bitcoin Purchase through Netbanking
India is an emerging Bitcoin market. The country has seen a drastic increase in demand for the cryptocurrency since late-2016. As the Bitcoin community grows in the country, leading platforms are still in the process of making the whole exchange and trading process easier for them. Unocoin, one of the “Big Four” Indian Bitcoin platforms … Continue reading Unocoin’s Partnership with PayU Enables Bitcoin Purchase through Netbanking
The post Unocoin’s Partnership with PayU Enables Bitcoin Purchase through Netbanking appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!