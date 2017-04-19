Unregistered teachers to lose their jobs by September

Teachers across the country without a professional certification of the TRCN to teach beyond 2017 will be sacked. This was made known by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Olusegun Ajiboye, in Ibadan on Tuesday. According to him, the decision to stop teachers without the TRCN certification to teach beyond 2017 was…

The post Unregistered teachers to lose their jobs by September appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

