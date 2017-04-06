UNWTO harps on harnessing tourism potential for poverty reduction

THE United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) said tourism has the potential of generating adequate wealth and reduce poverty in the world, if properly harnessed.

The UNWTO, which made this known in its monthly bulletin released in Abuja on Wednesday, said tourism, remained one of the most important sectors in the world.

UNWTO said it would design a programme to support sustainable tourism and wildlife protection to boost the sector in the world.

The organisation also said it would raise awareness on the relevance of the sector in the reduction of poverty.

Accordingly, it will also promote knowledge sharing on best practices, the major objective for reducing poverty and developing tourism.

