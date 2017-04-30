Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATED: Police arrest Sule Lamido, search his Kano, Jigawa homes

UPDATED: Police arrest Sule Lamido, search his Kano, Jigawa homes – NAIJ.COM

NAIJ.COM

UPDATED: Police arrest Sule Lamido, search his Kano, Jigawa homes
NAIJ.COM
Premium Times is reporting that immediate past governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido has been arrested by police in Kano state. Lamido was arrested at his Sharada Kano home on Sunday, April 30 morning and taken away to the Zone One Command of the …

