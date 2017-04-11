Upsurge in suicide cases

Two days later, another lady attempted to kill herself by also jumping into the Lagos la- goon. On March 18, a day before Dr. Orji’s sui- cide, a fifth year student of a federal university reportedly hanged himself in his hostel room. In January, a 19-year old second year student of a private university also reportedly took his own life.

These are the sensational cases that were re- ported in the media. Many other cases go un- reported. While Dr. Orji’s case seems health- related, since he is said to have sickle-cell that has been difficult to manage, others seem to have been victims of the economic downturn. One of the women complained about how she was unable to face the world any longer with a debt of N300,000, which she had no idea of how to pay.

She is probably unaware that so many Nigerian families are equally financially challenged. That the Nigerian economy is in recession is not theoretical, many citizens are finding it difficult to eat even two meals a day. Many are living from hand to mouth. Poverty is writ large on people. The middle class has drifted downwards to join the poor. With the cost of living rising so high, often through artificial price manipulation, even local agricultural products are priced beyond the reach of ordinary citizens on the specious excuse that the price of the Naira has fallen in the foreign exchange market. There is a sharp rise in the price of virtually all products.

Even more observable and frustrating to many is that the recession is not affecting all citizens. Nigeria is a country of contrasts, with some people, especially the politicians, living in unspeakable opulence, while the vast ma- jority of other citizens live below the poverty line. The millions of our citizens in this cat- egory live a sub-human existence in shanties with no potable water or electricity, and very little food. Worse still, they have next to zero prospects of a change in their desperate con- dition. Nigeria is a good example of unmiti- gated social inequality with a strong potential for social upheaval.

Two years ago, a professor of psychiatry, Joseph Adeyemi, discovered that annually, 800,000 Nigerians suffer from depression that is so severe that they could attempt to kill themselves. This is where the government must step in by providing outlets where citi- zens suffering from depression can get some help, even if it’s counseling or, where need be, mental health care. This is not a service that