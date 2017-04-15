Urhobo laud Efe, BBNaija winner

By Gab Ejuwa

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU has lauded the star winner of BBNaija TV reality show, Ejeba Efe Michael describing him as a proud son of Urhobo nation.

The President General of the apex ruling body, Chief Joe Omene, said, “This night every Urhobo person is happy and we are celebrating the victory of one of our illustrious sons and ambassadors, Efe, and everyone who worked with him to ensure his success in winning the Big Brother Naija 2017 competition. We are very much proud of him and we congratulate him.”

He continued: “Efe’s victory has further attested to the fact that the Urhobos are hard working people. We are good in our various walks of life. His victory has brought pride to us once more. It is a great joy to his family, the entire Urhobo nation, Delta State and the nation as whole. He has done a great honour to all.”

Ejeba Efe Michael who is resident in Lagos was among 14 housemates involved in the keen contest where he was declared winner with a N25million cash prize and an SUV Kia Sorento Car. The 23-year-old Efe was the youngest among the housemates, who contested for the coveted prizes for a period of eleven weeks.

The post Urhobo laud Efe, BBNaija winner appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

