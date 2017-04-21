Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Actress, Vanessa Williams Just Described Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi In The Most Heartwarming Way

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress, Vanessa Williams has described Olori of Ile-Ife, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi as the “Queen of Nigeria”. Olori Wuraola was one of the six panelists at a United Nations event about safeguarding and protecting endangered cultural heritage in times of conflict on Wednesday. Source: Stargist

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post US Actress, Vanessa Williams Just Described Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi In The Most Heartwarming Way appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.