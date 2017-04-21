US Actress, Vanessa Williams Just Described Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi In The Most Heartwarming Way

Actress, Vanessa Williams has described Olori of Ile-Ife, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi as the “Queen of Nigeria”. Olori Wuraola was one of the six panelists at a United Nations event about safeguarding and protecting endangered cultural heritage in times of conflict on Wednesday. Source: Stargist

The post US Actress, Vanessa Williams Just Described Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi In The Most Heartwarming Way appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

