US Actress, Vanessa Williams Just Described Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi In The Most Heartwarming Way
Actress, Vanessa Williams has described Olori of Ile-Ife, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi as the “Queen of Nigeria”. Olori Wuraola was one of the six panelists at a United Nations event about safeguarding and protecting endangered cultural heritage in times of conflict on Wednesday. Source: Stargist
