Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US debunks Goodluck Jonathan claims of aiding President Buhari in 2015

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Spokesman for the Public Affairs Section of the United States Consulate General, Lagos, Mr. Russell Brooks, has said US government did not influence the election or pitch tent behind any candidate. “Nigeria has a very vibrant and outspoken media. I think the media should verify information and substantiate allegations before any publication. For example, …

The post US debunks Goodluck Jonathan claims of aiding President Buhari in 2015 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.