US debunks Goodluck Jonathan claims of aiding President Buhari in 2015

The Spokesman for the Public Affairs Section of the United States Consulate General, Lagos, Mr. Russell Brooks, has said US government did not influence the election or pitch tent behind any candidate. “Nigeria has a very vibrant and outspoken media. I think the media should verify information and substantiate allegations before any publication. For example, …

The post US debunks Goodluck Jonathan claims of aiding President Buhari in 2015 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

