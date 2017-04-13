US Dollar Suffers Sudden 0.7% Value Dip in Wake of Recent Trump Comments
Financial experts would have noticed the US Dollar’s strong run. Ever since President Trump got elected, the value of the US Dollar has been growing significantly. Unfortunately, it appears this is doing the currency more harm than good. President Trump even called the US Dollar “too strong”, which immediately caused the exchange rate to plummet. … Continue reading US Dollar Suffers Sudden 0.7% Value Dip in Wake of Recent Trump Comments
The post US Dollar Suffers Sudden 0.7% Value Dip in Wake of Recent Trump Comments appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG