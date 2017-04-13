Pages Navigation Menu

US Dollar Suffers Sudden 0.7% Value Dip in Wake of Recent Trump Comments

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Financial experts would have noticed the US Dollar's strong run. Ever since President  Trump got elected, the value of the US Dollar has been growing significantly. Unfortunately, it appears this is doing the currency more harm than good. President Trump even called the US Dollar "too strong", which immediately caused the exchange rate to plummet.

