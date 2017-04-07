US envoy lauds Ugwuanyi’s business initiative

ENUGU —The United States of America,USA, has applauded the new face of business environment in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying the state is now an investment destination.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, the US Commercial Counsellor, Brent Omadahl, who led the delegation from the country’s Mission in Nigeria, appreciated the existing business relationship between local companies in the state and in the United States, adding that it was possible because of the peace and conducive business atmosphere provided by the governor.

Omadahl disclosed that the United States of America was ready to invest in Enugu State, particularly in the area of solar energy under Public Private Partnership, PPP, adding that one of the aims of the visit was to follow up discussion on the proposed solar energy factory in Nachi by a US firm, Dusable Investment, which, when completed, will generate power and provide employment.

The U.S. Commercial Counsellor stated that the delegation was also in Enugu for the Network USA Outreach summit for the South-East Zone and in furtherance of Ugwuanyi’s conversation with the American ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, to speak with the business community on how t o do business with the US and to dispel misconceptions about the US visa procedure, saying that there are US companies willing to do business in Enugu under the PPP.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the visit, saying it has offered his administration a rare opportunity to deepen its bond of friendship, to highlight areas of mutual interests and to discuss potential opportunities, particularly on trade and investment.

