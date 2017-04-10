US, Mexico, Canada in joint bid for 2026 World Cup

The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid to stage the 2026 World Cup on Monday, aiming to become the first three-way co-hosts in the history of FIFA’s showpiece tournament.

The bid was announced at a press conference in New York attended by the head of CONCACAF, Victor Montagliani along with US Soccer Federation chief Sunil Gulati and Mexico counterpart Decio de Maria.

The post US, Mexico, Canada in joint bid for 2026 World Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

