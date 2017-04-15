US President Donald Trumps’s Super Bomb kills 36 ISIS Militants

The super bomb President Donald Trump dropped Thursday on tunnels in Eastern Afghanistan killed 36 ISIS militants, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defence. The blast, from the weapon dubbed the “mother of all bombs,” destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition, but no civilians were hurt, said a Defense Ministry spokesman. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

