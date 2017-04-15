Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US President Donald Trumps’s Super Bomb kills 36 ISIS Militants

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The super bomb President Donald Trump dropped Thursday on tunnels in Eastern Afghanistan killed 36  ISIS militants, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defence. The blast, from the weapon dubbed the “mother of all bombs,” destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition, but no civilians were hurt, said a Defense Ministry spokesman. […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.