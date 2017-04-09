USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean peninsula – KHOU
USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean peninsula
Amid rising tensions with North Korea, an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson were heading toward the Korean peninsula. The aircraft carrier and its accompanying ships had been scheduled to leave from Singapore for port visits to …
