USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean peninsula – KHOU

USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean peninsula

Apr 9, 2017


USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean peninsula
Amid rising tensions with North Korea, an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson were heading toward the Korean peninsula. The aircraft carrier and its accompanying ships had been scheduled to leave from Singapore for port visits to …
Donald Trump seeks options for eliminating North Korean nuclear threatLivemint
Tillerson: China agrees on 'action' on North Korea as navy strike group sailsThe Guardian
US Navy strike group to move towards Korean peninsula: US officialChannel NewsAsia
Reuters –Boston Herald –NPR –UPI.com
all 172 news articles »

