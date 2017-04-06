UTME 2017: Candidates endorse Remita for purchase of forms

Students seeking admission into various higher institutions across the country are heaving a sigh of relief with the introduction of Remita for the purchase of their Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

This revelation is an aftermath of a statement recently made by Head of Public Relations, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Fabian Benjamin, that “aside the banks and NIPOST, candidates can now purchase the pins through Remita.”

He added that the inclusion of Remita is to further cushion the challenges faced by students. “Candidates can now purchase the pin for registration from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Speaking on the development, a 2017 UTME candidate based in Akure, Ayanfe Adelolu who recently paid with Remita, described his experience as convenient: “All I did was to visit JAMB website, log in with my registered profile, click the ‘UTME Examination’ under the Sales of Form feature, and then select Remita.” He continued, “From there, I went on to choose how I wanted to pay.”

Another candidate said she paid with her mobile phone using Remita’s app: “When I got to the page where I was asked about how I want to pay, I saw that I could pay with an app which I had heard of before. So, I downloaded it and used the Pay RRR features to pay.”

In an earlier statement, JAMB had blamed cybercafés for making “information gathering, processing and administration of examination cumbersome as records and data of candidates are distorted.” With Remita as a new e-PIN vendors, students will now be able to complete payment from their mobile phones even without patronising cyber cafés.

Already, JAMB has registered 600,000 candidates for the 2017 UTME across the country. With the addition of Remita to other e-PIN vendors, the payment process is now much easier for candidates.

