UTME 2017: JAMB Extends Registration Deadline, Main Exam Shifted To May 13 – May 20

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) has announced the postponement of the 2017 UTME registration and the examination.

The JAMB Registrar disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the registration deadline has been shifted from April 19th to May 5th, 2017.

The 2017 UTME examination on the other hand has been shifted. It will now start from May 13 to May 20, 2017.

“Instead of the earlier announced April 19, the deadline for the sale of forms and registration will now extend to Friday, May 5, 2017. Consequently, the 2017 UTME has also been postponed to start on Saturday, May 13 – 20, 2017.” The JAMB Boss stated.

It will be recalled that the House of Representative earlier directed JAMB to extend the deadline.

