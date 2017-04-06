#UTME 2017 Mock: Exam Center, Date & Time, Who Has Received Any Message From JAMB – Lets Discuss Here

So we are all expecting the JAMB Mock Exam for 2017 UTME to hold on Saturday, 8th April, 2017.

We believe all our candidates are ready to test the new platform & technology from JAMB, and we believe they will give their honest review of the new system on this website, once they are done.

Since it’s just 2 days to the exam, JAMB ought to have sent out more details to candidates concerning the planned exam on Saturday.

We are expecting details confirming the Date of the Mock exam for the candidates, their venue (or CBT centre to write) and the time for the exam.

Since the mock exam is supposed to be a prototype of the actual exam, we expect the above information to have been sent out by now.

All those who indicated interest to write the Mock Exam, please check your emails properly to ensure an important information has not gone to your bulk or spam folder.

If you don’t see any email, please visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.org.ng and login with your account details, to see if further information have been updated on your profile concerning the JAMB Mock Exam.

If you find anything, please don’t hesitate to come back here and let us know your findings, so as to alert other candidates.

If JAMB has not sent out messages concerning the Mock Exam by now, we only wonder how prepared they are for the 2017 UTME.

The post #UTME 2017 Mock: Exam Center, Date & Time, Who Has Received Any Message From JAMB – Lets Discuss Here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

