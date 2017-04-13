UTME 2017: See Some Important Characters From JAMB’s Book “In Dependence”

It’s no longer news that candidates who will be siting for the 2017 UTME are going to be tested from book “In Dependence” irrespective of your course of study or institution. All candidates will be tested from the book. Concerning the book “In Dependence”, we have compiled a list of important characters in the book. …

The post UTME 2017: See Some Important Characters From JAMB’s Book “In Dependence” appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

