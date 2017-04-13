Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UTME 2017: See Some Important Characters From JAMB’s Book “In Dependence”

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

It’s no longer news that candidates who will be siting for the 2017 UTME are going to be tested from book “In Dependence” irrespective of your course of study or institution. All candidates will be tested from the book. Concerning the book “In Dependence”, we have compiled a list of important characters in the book. …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UTME 2017: See Some Important Characters From JAMB’s Book “In Dependence” appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.