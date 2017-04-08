UTME: JAMB Suspends Registration for 2017 Mock Exams

By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) mock exercise.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in a statement yesterday, assured Nigerians, UTME candidates and their parents that all hands were on deck to ensure the smooth conduct of this year’s UTME exercise.

Oloyede noted that the interest of the candidates was foremost to the Board and there was no need for any apprehension regarding the purchase of forms and registration for the examinations.

He said: “It is our commitment as a responsive and responsible body to ensure that no willing candidate is left out and if there is a need to extend the registration deadline, the needful will be done.

“Meanwhile, Saturday April 8th , 2017 has been set aside for the Mock UTME. To seamlessly achieve this, the Board has suspended all activities relating to the registration exercise in any CBT centre from 8pm today being Friday 7th of April, 2017 and to resume on Monday 10TH of April, 2017. This is to notify the candidates and the concerned stakeholders that there will be no sale of forms, registration and biometric capturing at the various centres in which the Mock Examinations are taking place.

“This however does not preclude any candidate from going to banks, NIPOST, interswitch or Remita to procure pins for registration on Monday. This is to prevent any disruption of the process and conduct of the mock examination.

“The Mock Examinations for interested candidates taking place Saturday 8thApril, 2017 is intended to familiarise our candidates with the CBT systems and generally forecast the challenges that may be faced ahead in order to proactively address them. It is just a rehearsal for us and candidates who want to experience the situation to expect during the actual examinations,” he added.

Oloyede stated that the sale of forms, registration and biometrics at CBT Centres are to be suspended from 8:00 p.m. today till Monday, April 10, 2017.

This notice, he said, is for the strict adherence of our officers and partners throughout the Federation.

“While wishing the candidates and officials participating in the examination a successful mock exercise, we once again re-assure the candidates that there is no need for worry or anxiety. The next one week we believe is sufficient to capture the remaining candidates as about 1,000,000 applicants have successful registered”.

The JAMB boss further assured that no one would be left behind as the deadline may be extended if there were applicants who did not succeed at registering due to circumstances beyond their control.

“The Board sincerely regrets all inconveniences and state its resolve to work tirelessly to change the fortune of education in Nigerian,” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

