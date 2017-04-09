Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UTME Mock: Candidates disappointed with postponement of examination

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

Disappointment was the reaction of most candidates when they arrived their examinatuon centers on Saturday to write their mock examination of the Unified Matriculation Examination and realised that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has called off the test. According to JAMB, the examination, which was voluntary, was to “familiarise our candidates with the CBT …

