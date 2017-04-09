UTME Mock: Candidates disappointed with postponement of examination
Disappointment was the reaction of most candidates when they arrived their examinatuon centers on Saturday to write their mock examination of the Unified Matriculation Examination and realised that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has called off the test. According to JAMB, the examination, which was voluntary, was to “familiarise our candidates with the CBT …
The post UTME Mock: Candidates disappointed with postponement of examination appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG