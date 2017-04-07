UTME Registration Suspended Due To Mock Exam – See Registration Resumption Date Here

Due to the mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to be held tomorrow, the board has announced the suspension of the ongoing 2017 UTME registration, The registration exercise will commence again on Monday 10th, April 2017. According to the JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, suspension, Prof. Oloyede said, which takes effect from …

The post UTME Registration Suspended Due To Mock Exam – See Registration Resumption Date Here appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

