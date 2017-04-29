Utomi, Anifowoshe, others for Nigeria-Britain Association lecture series

Founder of Centre for Values in Leadership, Pat Utomi; director of arts, British Council Nigeria, Ochai Ojoma, and general manager, Enterprise Development Centre, Wale Anifowoshe, are among selected speakers expected to share insights at the forthcoming Nigerian British Association (NBA) lecture series/seminars scheduled to hold at the Lagos Resource Centre on May 4, in Lagos.

The seminar with the theme “Opportunities in a Recession; The Role of Creative Enterprise” is designed for mid-career professionals and young creative entrepreneurs. It will also focus on the skills needed to build successful and creative businesses at a larger scale as well as platforms and opportunities that currently exist in Nigeria to support creative businesses.

According a statement by Funmi Onabolu, president, Nigerian-Britain Association, the present economic climate in Nigeria is one that requires experts to instil confidence in young professionals and entrepreneurs with conversations that will equip them with requisite knowledge base that will aid their entrepreneurship, especially in a recessed economy.

“Given the current economic situation of the country, this edition of the lecture series is a must attend, as the quality of conversations will generate immense value for attendees,” Onabolu said.

He said participants during the seminar/lecture series would have opportunities to interact with time tested experts in various fields of endeavour who would share their insights on successful strategies in a highly competitive business environment.

He said participants would also be given practical help on how to progress their businesses as well as how to access required financial and other resources.

The post Utomi, Anifowoshe, others for Nigeria-Britain Association lecture series appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

