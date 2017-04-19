Valero Texas Open 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of theValero Texas Open 2017 will be played on Friday April 21st at the TPC San Antonio – AT&T Oaks in San Antonio, Texas. The Valero Texas Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Valero Texas Open 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Valero Texas Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Angel Cabrera Ian Poulter Bud Cauley 7:20 AM Jason Bohn Ollie Schniederjans J.T. Poston 7:30 AM Ben Crane Spencer Levin Dominic Bozzelli 7:40 AM Peter Malnati Danny Lee Retief Goosen 7:50 AM Brian Stuard Matt Every Hunter Mahan 8:00 AM Jhonattan Vegas Brian Gay Stewart Cink 8:10 AM Carl Pettersson Martin Flores Soren Kjeldsen 8:20 AM John Senden Rory Sabbatini Greg Owen 8:30 AM Scott Stallings Ryo Ishikawa Bryson DeChambeau 8:40 AM Kevin Streelman Ricky Barnes Willy Wilcox 8:50 AM Sam Saunders Ryan Brehm Joshua Brock 9:00 AM Brandon Hagy Richy Werenski Joel Dahmen 9:10 AM Zack Sucher Rick Lamb Jordan Niebrugge 12:10 PM Freddie Jacobson Will MacKenzie Anirban Lahiri 12:20 PM Kelly Kraft Brett Stegmaier J.J. Spaun 12:30 PM Tag Ridings Luke List Andres Gonzales 12:40 PM Patrick Reed Ryan Moore Matt Kuchar 12:50 PM Adam Hadwin Cody Gribble Brooks Koepka 1:00 PM Greg Chalmers Smylie Kaufman Nick Watney 1:10 PM Aaron Baddeley Tony Finau K.J. Choi 1:20 PM Seung-Yul Noh Robert Garrigus Jamie Lovemark 1:30 PM Matt Jones Bob Estes Steve Wheatcroft 1:40 PM Geoff Ogilvy Jason Kokrak Morgan Hoffmann 1:50 PM Tom Hoge Brian Campbell Curtis Luck 2:00 PM Mark Anderson Miguel Angel Carballo Rafael Campos 2:10 PM Ryan Armour Jonathan Randolph Robby Shelton 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:10 AM Cameron Tringale Kyle Reifers Blayne Barber 7:20 AM Roberto Castro Tyrone van Aswegen Cameron Smith 7:30 AM Ken Duke Martin Laird C.T. Pan 7:40 AM Jimmy Walker Keegan Bradley Luke Donald 7:50 AM Brendan Steele Charley Hoffman Zach Johnson 8:00 AM Si Woo Kim Billy Horschel Ryan Palmer 8:10 AM D.A. Points Alex Cejka Nick Taylor 8:20 AM Michael Thompson Ben Curtis Zac Blair 8:30 AM Cameron Percy John Peterson Harold Varner III 8:40 AM Bryce Molder Daniel Summerhays Tim Wilkinson 8:50 AM Andrew Johnston Xander Schauffele Wesley McClain 9:00 AM Max Homa Sebastian Munoz Casey Russell 9:10 AM Steven Alker Trey Mullinax Zach Cabra 12:10 PM Steve Marino David Hearn Michael Kim 12:20 PM John Huh Johnson Wagner Shawn Stefani 12:30 PM Chad Collins Andrew Loupe Ryan Blaum 12:40 PM Mackenzie Hughes Billy Hurley III Scott Piercy 12:50 PM Branden Grace J.J. Henry Chris Kirk 1:00 PM Jim Herman Troy Merritt Justin Leonard 1:10 PM Graeme McDowell Steven Bowditch Robert Streb 1:20 PM Ted Purdy Chris Stroud Whee Kim 1:30 PM Kevin Chappell Sung Kang Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 1:40 PM Camilo Villegas Chad Campbell Byeong Hun An 1:50 PM Tyler Aldridge Seamus Power Brett Drewitt 2:00 PM Brad Fritsch Julian Etulain Nicholas Lindheim 2:10 PM Bobby Wyatt Kevin Tway Beau Hossler

